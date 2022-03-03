Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.40

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and traded as low as $83.85. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $84.58, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMTNF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.