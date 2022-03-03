Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the January 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,011,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Touchpoint Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,854. Touchpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
