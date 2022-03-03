TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.65. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 4,260 shares.

Specifically, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $732.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.