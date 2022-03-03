TradeStars Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. TradeStars has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $59,740.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TradeStars has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00041679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.48 or 0.06698076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.62 or 1.00291326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002709 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

