Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Trane Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 95,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.16. 54,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $145.24 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

