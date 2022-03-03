TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.40.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$17.78 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

