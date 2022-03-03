TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

TMDX opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

