Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Position Lifted by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,442 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Transocean worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Transocean by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,194,000 after buying an additional 719,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,543,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

RIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,510. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

