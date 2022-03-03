TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,083. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.92.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,817 shares of company stock worth $5,356,477. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,689,000 after acquiring an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

