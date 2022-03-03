Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $775.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) to announce $775.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740.56 million and the highest is $791.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE TNL traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 496,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.