Treat DAO (TREAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.57 or 0.06673896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,469.81 or 0.99984823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00044350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

