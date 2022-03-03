Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

NYSE TREX opened at $82.13 on Thursday. Trex has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

