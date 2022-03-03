Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

NYSE:TREX opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. Trex has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Trex by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after buying an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth $16,686,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Trex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

