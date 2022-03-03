Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at $2,925,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth about $2,330,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 153.5% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 699,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 423,884 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth about $3,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.