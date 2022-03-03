TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 6,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,736. The firm has a market cap of $526.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPVG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

