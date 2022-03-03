TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 6,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,736. The firm has a market cap of $526.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPVG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).
