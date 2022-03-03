Truist Financial Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $300.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

