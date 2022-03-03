Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $16.58 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3,488.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,392 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 131.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 476,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $942,905.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $20,266,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com stock opened at $234.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

