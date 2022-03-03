Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.84

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.84 and last traded at C$26.08, with a volume of 245169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRQ shares. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.83.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.