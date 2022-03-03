TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Down to $16.97

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $15.89. TuSimple shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 12,959 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

