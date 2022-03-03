Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 5.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.85. 7,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,533,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
