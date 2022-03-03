Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 5.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.85. 7,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,533,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 651.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,373 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

