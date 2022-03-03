Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 118,100 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 90.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 91,711.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

LAND stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAND. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

