Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

NYSE PKI opened at $177.31 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.