Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STC opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

