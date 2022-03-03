Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.45 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NVR by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $5,012.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,347.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,226.79. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,330.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $76.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

