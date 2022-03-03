Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPF. Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $803.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

