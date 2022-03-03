Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 155,100 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOSS opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $708.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOSS shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

