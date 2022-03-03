Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,268 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Daseke were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Daseke by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 436,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 2,411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 449,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Daseke stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $786.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.