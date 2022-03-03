Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LifeMD by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LifeMD by 41.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

In other news, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

