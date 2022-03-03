Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Semtech by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Semtech by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 110,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,259. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.