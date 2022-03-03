Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $427.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.39. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 111.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $13,275,435. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

