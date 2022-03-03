Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

UBER opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

