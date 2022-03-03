UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 11,857 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $147,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 16.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

NYSE:WAT opened at $315.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.58. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

