UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 135,394 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $110,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 519,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE KKR opened at $60.13 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.