UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $136.48 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,404,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,135,889 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $136,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

