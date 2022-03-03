UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 588,126 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,374,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 588,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $133,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

