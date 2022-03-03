UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,509 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Monster Beverage worth $123,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.