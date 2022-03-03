UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 67,399 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 959,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,399 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $142,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Marriott International by 11.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $168.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

