UBS Group AG Buys 23,879 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $169.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

