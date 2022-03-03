UBS Group AG Has $15.20 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $418.00 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.