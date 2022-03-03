UBS Group AG Has $16.02 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

