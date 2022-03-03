UBS Group AG Sells 9,763 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000.

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $109.74 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

