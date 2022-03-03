UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UDR by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,623,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in UDR by 56.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after buying an additional 820,849 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth $68,917,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 24.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,031,000 after buying an additional 245,631 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $56.12. 9,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,123. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

