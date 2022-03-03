UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,550 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.72% of UDR worth $117,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 110.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 43.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.