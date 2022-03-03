UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in UGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

