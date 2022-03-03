Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,363. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.51 and a 200 day moving average of $381.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

