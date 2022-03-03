Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris Sells 2,713 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.08. 668,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.