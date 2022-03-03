Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris Sells 2,713 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.08. 668,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

