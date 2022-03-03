Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UMICY traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 142,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,564. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMICY. Redburn Partners cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Umicore from €45.00 ($50.56) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Umicore from €44.00 ($49.44) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

