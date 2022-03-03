Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CEO Cort L. O’haver Sells 5,000 Shares

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 79,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,005. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $20,926,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

