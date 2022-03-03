Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

