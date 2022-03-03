Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.33. Unico American shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 1,757 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

